RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Raised to $12.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

RLJ opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

