RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.190-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
RingCentral Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on RingCentral
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Will these 3 heavily shorted stocks keep squeezing?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- It’s here: Netflix’s rally is now set by analysts and Ray Dalio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The truth behind Enphase’s CEO buying stock lately
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.