RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.190-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

