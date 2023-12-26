Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,248 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 0.4 %

DOCU opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 242.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.