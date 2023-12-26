Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $4.52 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

