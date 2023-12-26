RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,455. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

