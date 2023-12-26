Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

