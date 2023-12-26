Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Regal Rexnord has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.7 %

RRX opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

