Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

RRC stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Range Resources by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,064,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

