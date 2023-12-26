Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Tower Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Tower in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMT. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.