Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut by Analyst

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trimble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $783,237 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.