Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

