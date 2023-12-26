Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Lowered by Zacks Research

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Timken Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TKR opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

