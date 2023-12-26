Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLF. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

