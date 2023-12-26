Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $24.00 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,681,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 52.2% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cousins Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

