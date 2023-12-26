Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $86.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.86.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prothena

Prothena Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $39.27 on Friday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,150. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.