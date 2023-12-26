PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRCT. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,862,173.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $137,611.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,862,173.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,596.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,526. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

