Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBH. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of PBH opened at $61.94 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

