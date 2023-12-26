PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

