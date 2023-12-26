PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.
NYSE PPL opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
