Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

PPSI has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

PPSI opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

