PFW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 22,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $348.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.61. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

