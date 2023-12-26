Peraso Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Peraso Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRSO opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98. Peraso has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.05% and a negative return on equity of 110.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Peraso

Peraso Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Peraso by 811.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Peraso during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.