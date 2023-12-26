Peraso Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Peraso Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRSO opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98. Peraso has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.32.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.05% and a negative return on equity of 110.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
