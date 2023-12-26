Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
