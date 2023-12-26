Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Critical Analysis

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peakstone Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 1 3.00

Peakstone Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.68%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

Profitability

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -283.32% -49.14% -23.84% NexPoint Real Estate Finance -1.38% 9.79% 0.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $267.12 million 2.69 -$401.85 million N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance -$14.97 million -17.75 $6.75 million ($0.25) -61.68

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

