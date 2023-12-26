Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $562.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

