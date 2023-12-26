Park Place Capital Corp Sells 84 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.27 and a 200-day moving average of $284.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

