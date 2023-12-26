Park Place Capital Corp Sells 434 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $242.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $244.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

