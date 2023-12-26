Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,156 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

