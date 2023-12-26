Park Place Capital Corp Sells 130 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.