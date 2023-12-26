Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

