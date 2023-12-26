Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,567,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.