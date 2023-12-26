Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.