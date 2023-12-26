Park Place Capital Corp Has $369,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

