Park Place Capital Corp Has $355,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,148,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 308,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

