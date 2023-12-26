Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PGR opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.