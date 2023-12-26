Park Place Capital Corp Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $205.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.