Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $334.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $209.88 and a 12 month high of $372.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.