Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 496 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $570.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $586.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.