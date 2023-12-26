Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after buying an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 493.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.29 and a 200-day moving average of $445.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

