Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 35,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 123,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 59,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALTL opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $620.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.