Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $7,914.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,668.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00172140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00542312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00412066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00117666 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,048,233 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

