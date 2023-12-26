Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

