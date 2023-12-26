Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 703 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

