OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) versus Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Head-To-Head Review

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and OneMedNet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Absci alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $6.94 million 44.48 -$104.90 million ($1.16) -2.86 OneMedNet $1.83 million 17.95 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -5.37

OneMedNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Absci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Absci has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Absci and OneMedNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 0 0 3 0 3.00 OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.68%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,535.13% -38.14% -32.38% OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Absci shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Absci beats OneMedNet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.