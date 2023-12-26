Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Critical Contrast

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Olema Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 902.25%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

88.0% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$104.79 million ($2.32) -5.94 Arcutis Biotherapeutics $49.04 million 5.70 -$311.46 million ($4.38) -0.68

Olema Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcutis Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.48% -43.57% Arcutis Biotherapeutics -546.23% -224.85% -74.29%

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ivarmacitinib designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata; and ARQ-234, a CD200R fusion protein for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

