OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

