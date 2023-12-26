Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

