Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

