Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

