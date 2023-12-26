Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $463.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

