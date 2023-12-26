Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.98. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155,625 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 250,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

See Also

